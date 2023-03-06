Crawford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $333.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $322.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.3 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.A

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.