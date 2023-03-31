ContraFect: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Friday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Friday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yonkers, New York-based company said it had a loss of $16.14 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $65.2 million, or $124.97 per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.19. A year ago, they were trading at $292.80.

