Consumer Portfolio Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.1…

Listen now to WTOP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.1 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $83 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $329.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.