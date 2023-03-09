Live Radio
Comtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 5:07 PM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $133.7 million in the period.

