CompX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 5:12 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.9 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $166.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX

