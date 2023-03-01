CompX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.8 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.9 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $166.6 million.

