Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 6:52 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $179.8 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

