Coherus BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of $58.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 60 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $291.8 million, or $3.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $211 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.