Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 78 cents to $80.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 35 cents to $86.18 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.80 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.89 a gallon. April natural gas fell 44 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery was unchanged at $1,854.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $21.14 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.07 Japanese yen from 135.85 yen. The euro rose to $1.0678 from $1.0634.

