CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 698½ 704¾ 691½ 699¾ +1¾ Jul 709½ 715¾ 703 711½ +2 Sep 722¼ 727¼ 714¾ 723½ +2¼ Dec 737¾ 743¾ 732 740¾ +2½ Mar 751 754½ 744½ 752 +2¼ May 756½ 756½ 750¾ 754¼ +1½ Jul 733 736¼ 727 734¾ +1¾ Sep 737½ 737½ 735½ 735½ +2¼ Dec 743 743 741½ 741½ +2¼ Mar 746½ +1¾ May 740 +1¾ Jul 734½ +1¾ Est. sales 84,699. Mon.’s sales 101,570 Mon.’s open int 377,859, up 1,119 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 646¾ 651¼ 644½ 647¼ —1 Jul 628¼ 632 626 629½ — ¼ Sep 577½ 581¾ 574¾ 580½ +2 Dec 569¼ 573¾ 566¼ 572¼ +2½ Mar 577¼ 581¾ 574¾ 580½ +2¼ May 582 586¼ 580½ 585¼ +2 Jul 582 586¾ 581 586 +1½ Sep 554 556¼ 553¾ 555¼ — ½ Dec 543½ 545¾ 542½ 544 —1¼ Mar 549¾ 550½ 548½ 550½ —1 May 552¼ —1 Jul 553 — ½ Sep 511¼ — ½ Dec 493½ 494 493½ 493½ —2½ Jul 495 —2½ Dec 473 473¾ 473 473¾ +¾ Est. sales 270,661. Mon.’s sales 318,678 Mon.’s open int 1,354,103 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 378 380 372¾ 379¼ +2 Jul 368 371¼ 367¼ 370¼ Sep 369¼ 369½ 364½ 367¾ — ¾ Dec 377 377 373¾ 375 —1½ Mar 376½ —1½ May 389 —2 Jul 381½ —2 Sep 376¾ —2 Dec 376¾ —2 Mar 378¼ —2 Jul 361¾ —2 Sep 377½ —2 Est. sales 693. Mon.’s sales 735 Mon.’s open int 4,075 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1441½ 1469¾ 1439¾ 1467¾ +25½ Jul 1420 1446¾ 1418¼ 1444½ +23¾ Aug 1376¾ 1401¼ 1374¼ 1398 +21¼ Sep 1313 1333¼ 1312 1330 +16¾ Nov 1289 1306¾ 1285¼ 1303¾ +15¼ Jan 1294 1312¼ 1291¾ 1309½ +14½ Mar 1292 1309 1289 1305¾ +13¼ May 1293½ 1311 1293½ 1308 +12¾ Jul 1300¾ 1313¾ 1300¾ 1310½ +12 Aug 1294¾ +10¼ Sep 1266¾ +9¾ Nov 1235¼ 1245½ 1234½ 1244½ +10½ Jan 1243¾ 1245 1243¾ 1245 +9½ Mar 1237¼ +9½ May 1215 1219¾ 1210¾ 1219¾ +4 Jul 1225½ +4½ Aug 1214¾ +4½ Sep 1194½ +4½ Nov 1172½ +7¼ Jul 1168½ +7¼ Nov 1135 +7¼ Est. sales 219,937. Mon.’s sales 190,495 Mon.’s open int 721,844, up 7,402 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 54.54 55.22 54.16 55.05 +.50 Jul 54.69 55.28 54.26 55.12 +.47 Aug 54.33 54.87 53.92 54.64 +.36 Sep 53.87 54.45 53.50 54.12 +.27 Oct 53.33 53.94 53.02 53.55 +.20 Dec 53.12 53.71 52.80 53.28 +.16 Jan 53.03 53.60 52.75 53.15 +.11 Mar 52.74 53.50 52.74 53.08 +.07 May 52.80 53.45 52.80 53.09 +.06 Jul 53.25 53.45 53.13 53.17 +.07 Aug 53.05 +.05 Sep 52.89 +.05 Oct 52.65 +.06 Dec 52.70 52.85 52.61 52.61 +.06 Jan 52.51 +.06 Mar 52.27 +.01 May 52.26 Jul 52.35 +.02 Aug 52.32 +.01 Sep 52.33 +.01 Oct 52.24 +.02 Dec 52.21 +.02 Jul 52.12 +.02 Oct 52.11 +.02 Dec 51.97 +.02 Est. sales 100,581. Mon.’s sales 109,262 Mon.’s open int 463,049, up 3,203 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 445.00 458.70 444.80 457.90 +11.90 Jul 440.70 454.20 440.70 453.60 +11.80 Aug 433.60 444.80 433.60 444.00 +9.90 Sep 422.80 432.30 422.50 431.30 +8.00 Oct 413.00 421.30 413.00 420.20 +6.40 Dec 410.50 418.50 410.50 417.20 +6.10 Jan 406.60 412.70 406.60 411.70 +5.60 Mar 397.40 402.20 397.40 401.00 +4.50 May 393.00 396.00 393.00 395.50 +3.90 Jul 392.00 394.20 392.00 394.20 +3.60 Aug 390.10 +3.50 Sep 385.20 +3.20 Oct 375.00 379.00 375.00 379.00 +2.70 Dec 373.60 377.80 373.60 377.80 +2.60 Jan 373.80 +2.60 Mar 370.90 +2.60 May 371.30 +2.60 Jul 372.20 +2.60 Aug 370.10 +2.60 Sep 366.10 +2.60 Oct 366.00 +2.60 Dec 365.20 +2.60 Jul 363.70 +2.60 Oct 363.70 +2.60 Dec 358.10 +2.60 Est. sales 128,608. Mon.’s sales 131,310 Mon.’s open int 415,169

