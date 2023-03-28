CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|698½
|704¾
|691½
|699¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|709½
|715¾
|703
|711½
|+2
|Sep
|722¼
|727¼
|714¾
|723½
|+2¼
|Dec
|737¾
|743¾
|732
|740¾
|+2½
|Mar
|751
|754½
|744½
|752
|+2¼
|May
|756½
|756½
|750¾
|754¼
|+1½
|Jul
|733
|736¼
|727
|734¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|737½
|737½
|735½
|735½
|+2¼
|Dec
|743
|743
|741½
|741½
|+2¼
|Mar
|746½
|+1¾
|May
|740
|+1¾
|Jul
|734½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 84,699.
|Mon.’s sales 101,570
|Mon.’s open int 377,859,
|up 1,119
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|646¾
|651¼
|644½
|647¼
|—1
|Jul
|628¼
|632
|626
|629½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|577½
|581¾
|574¾
|580½
|+2
|Dec
|569¼
|573¾
|566¼
|572¼
|+2½
|Mar
|577¼
|581¾
|574¾
|580½
|+2¼
|May
|582
|586¼
|580½
|585¼
|+2
|Jul
|582
|586¾
|581
|586
|+1½
|Sep
|554
|556¼
|553¾
|555¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|543½
|545¾
|542½
|544
|—1¼
|Mar
|549¾
|550½
|548½
|550½
|—1
|May
|552¼
|—1
|Jul
|553
|—
|½
|Sep
|511¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|493½
|494
|493½
|493½
|—2½
|Jul
|495
|—2½
|Dec
|473
|473¾
|473
|473¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 270,661.
|Mon.’s sales 318,678
|Mon.’s open int 1,354,103
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|378
|380
|372¾
|379¼
|+2
|Jul
|368
|371¼
|367¼
|370¼
|Sep
|369¼
|369½
|364½
|367¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|377
|377
|373¾
|375
|—1½
|Mar
|376½
|—1½
|May
|389
|—2
|Jul
|381½
|—2
|Sep
|376¾
|—2
|Dec
|376¾
|—2
|Mar
|378¼
|—2
|Jul
|361¾
|—2
|Sep
|377½
|—2
|Est. sales 693.
|Mon.’s sales 735
|Mon.’s open int 4,075
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1441½
|1469¾
|1439¾
|1467¾
|+25½
|Jul
|1420
|1446¾
|1418¼
|1444½
|+23¾
|Aug
|1376¾
|1401¼
|1374¼
|1398
|+21¼
|Sep
|1313
|1333¼
|1312
|1330
|+16¾
|Nov
|1289
|1306¾
|1285¼
|1303¾
|+15¼
|Jan
|1294
|1312¼
|1291¾
|1309½
|+14½
|Mar
|1292
|1309
|1289
|1305¾
|+13¼
|May
|1293½
|1311
|1293½
|1308
|+12¾
|Jul
|1300¾
|1313¾
|1300¾
|1310½
|+12
|Aug
|1294¾
|+10¼
|Sep
|1266¾
|+9¾
|Nov
|1235¼
|1245½
|1234½
|1244½
|+10½
|Jan
|1243¾
|1245
|1243¾
|1245
|+9½
|Mar
|1237¼
|+9½
|May
|1215
|1219¾
|1210¾
|1219¾
|+4
|Jul
|1225½
|+4½
|Aug
|1214¾
|+4½
|Sep
|1194½
|+4½
|Nov
|1172½
|+7¼
|Jul
|1168½
|+7¼
|Nov
|1135
|+7¼
|Est. sales 219,937.
|Mon.’s sales 190,495
|Mon.’s open int 721,844,
|up 7,402
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|54.54
|55.22
|54.16
|55.05
|+.50
|Jul
|54.69
|55.28
|54.26
|55.12
|+.47
|Aug
|54.33
|54.87
|53.92
|54.64
|+.36
|Sep
|53.87
|54.45
|53.50
|54.12
|+.27
|Oct
|53.33
|53.94
|53.02
|53.55
|+.20
|Dec
|53.12
|53.71
|52.80
|53.28
|+.16
|Jan
|53.03
|53.60
|52.75
|53.15
|+.11
|Mar
|52.74
|53.50
|52.74
|53.08
|+.07
|May
|52.80
|53.45
|52.80
|53.09
|+.06
|Jul
|53.25
|53.45
|53.13
|53.17
|+.07
|Aug
|53.05
|+.05
|Sep
|52.89
|+.05
|Oct
|52.65
|+.06
|Dec
|52.70
|52.85
|52.61
|52.61
|+.06
|Jan
|52.51
|+.06
|Mar
|52.27
|+.01
|May
|52.26
|Jul
|52.35
|+.02
|Aug
|52.32
|+.01
|Sep
|52.33
|+.01
|Oct
|52.24
|+.02
|Dec
|52.21
|+.02
|Jul
|52.12
|+.02
|Oct
|52.11
|+.02
|Dec
|51.97
|+.02
|Est. sales 100,581.
|Mon.’s sales 109,262
|Mon.’s open int 463,049,
|up 3,203
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|445.00
|458.70
|444.80
|457.90
|+11.90
|Jul
|440.70
|454.20
|440.70
|453.60
|+11.80
|Aug
|433.60
|444.80
|433.60
|444.00
|+9.90
|Sep
|422.80
|432.30
|422.50
|431.30
|+8.00
|Oct
|413.00
|421.30
|413.00
|420.20
|+6.40
|Dec
|410.50
|418.50
|410.50
|417.20
|+6.10
|Jan
|406.60
|412.70
|406.60
|411.70
|+5.60
|Mar
|397.40
|402.20
|397.40
|401.00
|+4.50
|May
|393.00
|396.00
|393.00
|395.50
|+3.90
|Jul
|392.00
|394.20
|392.00
|394.20
|+3.60
|Aug
|390.10
|+3.50
|Sep
|385.20
|+3.20
|Oct
|375.00
|379.00
|375.00
|379.00
|+2.70
|Dec
|373.60
|377.80
|373.60
|377.80
|+2.60
|Jan
|373.80
|+2.60
|Mar
|370.90
|+2.60
|May
|371.30
|+2.60
|Jul
|372.20
|+2.60
|Aug
|370.10
|+2.60
|Sep
|366.10
|+2.60
|Oct
|366.00
|+2.60
|Dec
|365.20
|+2.60
|Jul
|363.70
|+2.60
|Oct
|363.70
|+2.60
|Dec
|358.10
|+2.60
|Est. sales 128,608.
|Mon.’s sales 131,310
|Mon.’s open int 415,169
