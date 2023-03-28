Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 698½ 704¾ 691½ 699¾ +1¾
Jul 709½ 715¾ 703 711½ +2
Sep 722¼ 727¼ 714¾ 723½ +2¼
Dec 737¾ 743¾ 732 740¾ +2½
Mar 751 754½ 744½ 752 +2¼
May 756½ 756½ 750¾ 754¼ +1½
Jul 733 736¼ 727 734¾ +1¾
Sep 737½ 737½ 735½ 735½ +2¼
Dec 743 743 741½ 741½ +2¼
Mar 746½ +1¾
May 740 +1¾
Jul 734½ +1¾
Est. sales 84,699. Mon.’s sales 101,570
Mon.’s open int 377,859, up 1,119
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 646¾ 651¼ 644½ 647¼ —1
Jul 628¼ 632 626 629½ ¼
Sep 577½ 581¾ 574¾ 580½ +2
Dec 569¼ 573¾ 566¼ 572¼ +2½
Mar 577¼ 581¾ 574¾ 580½ +2¼
May 582 586¼ 580½ 585¼ +2
Jul 582 586¾ 581 586 +1½
Sep 554 556¼ 553¾ 555¼ ½
Dec 543½ 545¾ 542½ 544 —1¼
Mar 549¾ 550½ 548½ 550½ —1
May 552¼ —1
Jul 553 ½
Sep 511¼ ½
Dec 493½ 494 493½ 493½ —2½
Jul 495 —2½
Dec 473 473¾ 473 473¾
Est. sales 270,661. Mon.’s sales 318,678
Mon.’s open int 1,354,103
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 378 380 372¾ 379¼ +2
Jul 368 371¼ 367¼ 370¼
Sep 369¼ 369½ 364½ 367¾ ¾
Dec 377 377 373¾ 375 —1½
Mar 376½ —1½
May 389 —2
Jul 381½ —2
Sep 376¾ —2
Dec 376¾ —2
Mar 378¼ —2
Jul 361¾ —2
Sep 377½ —2
Est. sales 693. Mon.’s sales 735
Mon.’s open int 4,075
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1441½ 1469¾ 1439¾ 1467¾ +25½
Jul 1420 1446¾ 1418¼ 1444½ +23¾
Aug 1376¾ 1401¼ 1374¼ 1398 +21¼
Sep 1313 1333¼ 1312 1330 +16¾
Nov 1289 1306¾ 1285¼ 1303¾ +15¼
Jan 1294 1312¼ 1291¾ 1309½ +14½
Mar 1292 1309 1289 1305¾ +13¼
May 1293½ 1311 1293½ 1308 +12¾
Jul 1300¾ 1313¾ 1300¾ 1310½ +12
Aug 1294¾ +10¼
Sep 1266¾ +9¾
Nov 1235¼ 1245½ 1234½ 1244½ +10½
Jan 1243¾ 1245 1243¾ 1245 +9½
Mar 1237¼ +9½
May 1215 1219¾ 1210¾ 1219¾ +4
Jul 1225½ +4½
Aug 1214¾ +4½
Sep 1194½ +4½
Nov 1172½ +7¼
Jul 1168½ +7¼
Nov 1135 +7¼
Est. sales 219,937. Mon.’s sales 190,495
Mon.’s open int 721,844, up 7,402
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 54.54 55.22 54.16 55.05 +.50
Jul 54.69 55.28 54.26 55.12 +.47
Aug 54.33 54.87 53.92 54.64 +.36
Sep 53.87 54.45 53.50 54.12 +.27
Oct 53.33 53.94 53.02 53.55 +.20
Dec 53.12 53.71 52.80 53.28 +.16
Jan 53.03 53.60 52.75 53.15 +.11
Mar 52.74 53.50 52.74 53.08 +.07
May 52.80 53.45 52.80 53.09 +.06
Jul 53.25 53.45 53.13 53.17 +.07
Aug 53.05 +.05
Sep 52.89 +.05
Oct 52.65 +.06
Dec 52.70 52.85 52.61 52.61 +.06
Jan 52.51 +.06
Mar 52.27 +.01
May 52.26
Jul 52.35 +.02
Aug 52.32 +.01
Sep 52.33 +.01
Oct 52.24 +.02
Dec 52.21 +.02
Jul 52.12 +.02
Oct 52.11 +.02
Dec 51.97 +.02
Est. sales 100,581. Mon.’s sales 109,262
Mon.’s open int 463,049, up 3,203
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 445.00 458.70 444.80 457.90 +11.90
Jul 440.70 454.20 440.70 453.60 +11.80
Aug 433.60 444.80 433.60 444.00 +9.90
Sep 422.80 432.30 422.50 431.30 +8.00
Oct 413.00 421.30 413.00 420.20 +6.40
Dec 410.50 418.50 410.50 417.20 +6.10
Jan 406.60 412.70 406.60 411.70 +5.60
Mar 397.40 402.20 397.40 401.00 +4.50
May 393.00 396.00 393.00 395.50 +3.90
Jul 392.00 394.20 392.00 394.20 +3.60
Aug 390.10 +3.50
Sep 385.20 +3.20
Oct 375.00 379.00 375.00 379.00 +2.70
Dec 373.60 377.80 373.60 377.80 +2.60
Jan 373.80 +2.60
Mar 370.90 +2.60
May 371.30 +2.60
Jul 372.20 +2.60
Aug 370.10 +2.60
Sep 366.10 +2.60
Oct 366.00 +2.60
Dec 365.20 +2.60
Jul 363.70 +2.60
Oct 363.70 +2.60
Dec 358.10 +2.60
Est. sales 128,608. Mon.’s sales 131,310
Mon.’s open int 415,169

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up