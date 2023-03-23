CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 663 675½ 657¼ 662 —1½ Jul 675 686½ 669¼ 674 — ¾ Sep 685½ 696¾ 680¾ 685¾ +¼ Dec 701 711½ 697 702¼ +1¼ Mar 712 722¼ 708¼ 714 +1½ May 715¾ 724¾ 712¼ 718¼ +1¾ Jul 697 705½ 694¼ 699¾ +1¼ Sep 701 705 701 701¾ +3¾ Dec 709 713 704½ 709½ +5 Mar 716½ +5½ May 710 +7 Jul 704½ +7 Est. sales 98,177. Wed.’s sales 155,669 Wed.’s open int 381,492, up 11,195 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 633 644 627¼ 631¾ —1¾ Jul 611 619¾ 607½ 610¾ —1 Sep 560 566¼ 557¼ 560 —1¾ Dec 552¾ 558½ 549½ 552¼ —2¼ Mar 561 567 558½ 561 —2¼ May 567 572 564 566¾ —1¾ Jul 568¾ 573¾ 566 569 —1½ Sep 544 549½ 543¾ 546¾ +1 Dec 534 539¾ 531½ 537¼ +1¼ Mar 539¾ 544½ 538¾ 544½ +1¼ May 546¼ +1¼ Jul 546¾ +1 Sep 508¾ +1 Dec 493¼ 493¼ 491 492¼ +¼ Jul 493¾ +¼ Dec 472½ 472½ 472 472 —1 Est. sales 342,440. Wed.’s sales 326,983 Wed.’s open int 1,358,431, up 9,059 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 357½ 368¾ 356¾ 361½ —1 Jul 351¾ 362 351¾ 356¼ —1 Sep 360¼ 362 355 356 —4¼ Dec 374 374 364½ 364½ —4 Mar 366 —4 May 380¼ —4 Jul 372¾ —4 Sep 368¾ —4 Dec 368¾ —4 Mar 370¼ —4 Jul 353¾ —4 Sep 369½ —4 Est. sales 758. Wed.’s sales 465 Wed.’s open int 4,422 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1450 1454¼ 1415¼ 1419½ —29 Jul 1426 1431 1393¾ 1398½ —26½ Aug 1379¼ 1383½ 1347¾ 1353½ —24½ Sep 1306¼ 1310¼ 1278 1286¾ —18 Nov 1273¼ 1278½ 1250 1258 —14½ Jan 1278½ 1283¼ 1256¼ 1264¾ —13¼ Mar 1272¾ 1280¼ 1255 1264¼ —11 May 1274½ 1279½ 1260 1267½ —9¾ Jul 1275¼ 1275½ 1263¾ 1270½ —9½ Aug 1256 —9½ Sep 1232½ 1232½ 1228½ 1228½ —9½ Nov 1224¼ 1232 1205½ 1211 —12¼ Jan 1233¾ 1233¾ 1213¼ 1213¼ —11¼ Mar 1202 1205½ 1202 1205½ —11¼ May 1200¾ —11¼ Jul 1208¾ —11¼ Aug 1198 —11¼ Sep 1177¾ —11¼ Nov 1145 —12 Jul 1141 —12 Nov 1107½ —15 Est. sales 320,745. Wed.’s sales 289,943 Wed.’s open int 704,040, up 7,760 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 54.56 54.77 51.28 52.17 —2.47 Jul 54.69 54.92 51.50 52.38 —2.37 Aug 54.24 54.46 51.24 52.08 —2.22 Sep 53.81 53.92 50.88 51.69 —2.14 Oct 53.14 53.34 50.47 51.21 —2.09 Dec 53.04 53.12 50.27 50.96 —2.06 Jan 52.90 52.90 50.29 50.92 —1.94 Mar 52.15 52.17 50.38 50.95 —1.82 May 52.10 52.10 50.87 51.08 —1.71 Jul 52.05 52.05 51.05 51.19 —1.63 Aug 52.50 52.50 51.06 51.12 —1.57 Sep 51.90 51.90 50.46 51.02 —1.48 Oct 51.55 51.57 50.78 50.78 —1.44 Dec 51.50 51.50 50.69 50.77 —1.41 Jan 50.70 50.70 50.68 50.68 —1.39 Mar 51.15 51.15 50.50 50.50 —1.37 May 50.45 —1.36 Jul 50.51 —1.28 Aug 50.53 —1.24 Sep 50.49 —1.28 Oct 50.41 —1.28 Dec 50.38 —1.27 Jul 50.29 —1.27 Oct 50.28 —1.27 Dec 50.14 —1.27 Est. sales 208,064. Wed.’s sales 146,493 Wed.’s open int 455,401 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 453.10 455.30 437.40 438.30 —13.30 Jul 447.80 450.40 433.60 434.50 —12.40 Aug 436.30 438.90 424.70 425.30 —10.30 Sep 420.90 424.80 412.10 412.50 —8.30 Oct 409.50 412.20 401.60 402.10 —7.20 Dec 406.40 409.30 398.60 399.10 —7.10 Jan 400.70 402.90 393.50 393.90 —6.80 Mar 390.50 392.50 384.00 384.00 —6.40 May 384.60 386.80 379.40 379.40 —5.00 Jul 383.00 383.00 378.80 378.80 —3.70 Aug 379.00 379.00 375.00 375.90 —2.80 Sep 370.30 372.60 370.30 372.60 —1.40 Oct 367.30 —.20 Dec 366.60 +.10 Jan 361.00 +.40 Mar 358.10 —.50 May 358.60 +.20 Jul 362.30 +.20 Aug 360.20 +.20 Sep 356.20 +.20 Oct 356.10 Dec 355.30 Jul 353.80 Oct 353.80 Dec 348.20 Est. sales 192,494. Wed.’s sales 136,224 Wed.’s open int 427,558

