CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|700
|705½
|680¼
|683¼
|—17½
|Jul
|708¼
|714
|689½
|692½
|—16
|Sep
|716¼
|722¼
|698¾
|701¾
|—15
|Dec
|725
|735¼
|713½
|716¼
|—13¼
|Mar
|736½
|744½
|724¼
|727
|—11½
|May
|736½
|745¼
|728
|729¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|714
|722
|707¼
|709½
|—8½
|Sep
|707½
|708¼
|707½
|708¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|714
|714¾
|714
|714¾
|—8¾
|Mar
|721
|—9
|May
|713
|—9
|Jul
|696¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 115,778.
|Mon.’s sales 112,539
|Mon.’s open int 365,684,
|up 874
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|632¾
|638¼
|628¾
|630
|—3
|Jul
|615
|620¼
|610¼
|611¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|567¾
|572
|562½
|563½
|—4¼
|Dec
|559¾
|564¼
|554¾
|556¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|567¾
|572½
|563¼
|565¼
|—3
|May
|572¾
|576¾
|568½
|570½
|—2¾
|Jul
|574¼
|578
|571
|572½
|—2½
|Sep
|549¾
|550¾
|545½
|545¾
|—3
|Dec
|538
|540
|534
|535½
|—3¼
|Mar
|542¾
|—3
|May
|544½
|—3
|Jul
|544¼
|—3
|Sep
|507¼
|—3
|Dec
|493½
|493½
|491¾
|491¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|497¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|474¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 242,474.
|Mon.’s sales 215,463
|Mon.’s open int 1,344,807
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|362½
|356½
|359
|+3¼
|Jul
|354
|359¼
|352½
|354¼
|+1
|Sep
|358
|358
|358
|358
|+1¼
|Dec
|371
|371
|367¼
|367¼
|+1½
|Mar
|368¾
|+1½
|May
|383¼
|+1½
|Jul
|375¾
|+1½
|Sep
|374
|+1½
|Dec
|374
|+1½
|Mar
|375½
|+1½
|Jul
|359
|+1½
|Sep
|374¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 609.
|Mon.’s sales 539
|Mon.’s open int 4,579
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1483¾
|1497
|1465
|1467
|—19
|Jul
|1464¾
|1476¼
|1446¾
|1448½
|—18¼
|Aug
|1417¼
|1428¼
|1401½
|1403½
|—16¾
|Sep
|1343¾
|1353
|1328¼
|1330½
|—15¼
|Nov
|1308
|1316½
|1295¼
|1296
|—13
|Jan
|1313
|1321¼
|1300¾
|1301¼
|—13¼
|Mar
|1308¼
|1315¼
|1295¼
|1295¾
|—14
|May
|1310¼
|1315¾
|1296¼
|1296¾
|—14¼
|Jul
|1307¼
|1315¼
|1299¼
|1299½
|—14¼
|Aug
|1284½
|—14¼
|Sep
|1256½
|—14¼
|Nov
|1249¾
|1258¾
|1241½
|1242½
|—13¾
|Jan
|1243¾
|—13¾
|Mar
|1236
|—13¾
|May
|1231¼
|—13¾
|Jul
|1239¼
|—13¾
|Aug
|1228½
|—13¾
|Sep
|1208¼
|—13¾
|Nov
|1184
|1184
|1170½
|1171
|—11¾
|Jul
|1167
|—11¾
|Nov
|1136½
|—11¾
|Est. sales 187,198.
|Mon.’s sales 242,364
|Mon.’s open int 693,012
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|58.02
|58.24
|56.08
|56.24
|—1.75
|Jul
|57.97
|58.15
|56.21
|56.35
|—1.59
|Aug
|57.24
|57.48
|55.69
|55.85
|—1.44
|Sep
|56.42
|56.78
|55.20
|55.34
|—1.32
|Oct
|55.97
|56.13
|54.64
|54.76
|—1.24
|Dec
|55.65
|55.81
|54.30
|54.45
|—1.23
|Jan
|55.34
|55.55
|54.14
|54.24
|—1.20
|Mar
|55.18
|55.18
|54.03
|54.10
|—1.22
|May
|55.02
|55.02
|54.01
|54.08
|—1.22
|Jul
|54.19
|54.19
|54.12
|54.12
|—1.22
|Aug
|53.99
|—1.22
|Sep
|53.81
|—1.22
|Oct
|53.53
|—1.20
|Dec
|54.43
|54.43
|53.49
|53.49
|—1.19
|Jan
|53.38
|—1.21
|Mar
|53.17
|—1.23
|May
|53.11
|—1.23
|Jul
|53.03
|—1.35
|Aug
|53.01
|—1.34
|Sep
|53.01
|—1.34
|Oct
|52.93
|—1.34
|Dec
|52.89
|—1.34
|Jul
|52.80
|—1.34
|Oct
|52.79
|—1.34
|Dec
|52.65
|—1.34
|Est. sales 129,488.
|Mon.’s sales 148,870
|Mon.’s open int 453,410,
|up 624
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|462.00
|468.40
|459.70
|460.60
|—2.10
|Jul
|455.40
|461.00
|453.60
|454.30
|—1.40
|Aug
|442.10
|446.70
|440.20
|441.60
|—.70
|Sep
|425.50
|429.80
|423.60
|425.80
|Oct
|412.90
|417.10
|411.40
|413.30
|+.10
|Dec
|409.80
|413.90
|407.60
|410.10
|—.20
|Jan
|403.60
|408.20
|403.30
|404.60
|+.10
|Mar
|395.70
|397.20
|393.50
|393.70
|+.10
|May
|388.20
|388.90
|387.40
|387.60
|+.40
|Jul
|384.00
|386.80
|384.00
|385.50
|+.60
|Aug
|381.40
|+.60
|Sep
|376.70
|+.60
|Oct
|369.80
|+.60
|Dec
|368.50
|+.50
|Jan
|362.00
|+.50
|Mar
|357.70
|+.50
|May
|354.60
|+.90
|Jul
|361.50
|+3.20
|Aug
|359.40
|+3.20
|Sep
|355.40
|+3.20
|Oct
|358.90
|+3.20
|Dec
|355.60
|+3.20
|Jul
|354.10
|+3.20
|Oct
|354.10
|+3.20
|Dec
|348.50
|+3.20
|Est. sales 101,189.
|Mon.’s sales 133,530
|Mon.’s open int 429,661
