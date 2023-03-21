CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 700 705½ 680¼ 683¼ —17½ Jul 708¼ 714 689½ 692½ —16 Sep 716¼ 722¼ 698¾ 701¾ —15 Dec 725 735¼ 713½ 716¼ —13¼ Mar 736½ 744½ 724¼ 727 —11½ May 736½ 745¼ 728 729¾ —10¼ Jul 714 722 707¼ 709½ —8½ Sep 707½ 708¼ 707½ 708¼ —8¾ Dec 714 714¾ 714 714¾ —8¾ Mar 721 —9 May 713 —9 Jul 696¾ +1½ Est. sales 115,778. Mon.’s sales 112,539 Mon.’s open int 365,684, up 874 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 632¾ 638¼ 628¾ 630 —3 Jul 615 620¼ 610¼ 611¼ —4¼ Sep 567¾ 572 562½ 563½ —4¼ Dec 559¾ 564¼ 554¾ 556¾ —3¼ Mar 567¾ 572½ 563¼ 565¼ —3 May 572¾ 576¾ 568½ 570½ —2¾ Jul 574¼ 578 571 572½ —2½ Sep 549¾ 550¾ 545½ 545¾ —3 Dec 538 540 534 535½ —3¼ Mar 542¾ —3 May 544½ —3 Jul 544¼ —3 Sep 507¼ —3 Dec 493½ 493½ 491¾ 491¾ —1¾ Jul 497¼ —1¾ Dec 474¾ —1¾ Est. sales 242,474. Mon.’s sales 215,463 Mon.’s open int 1,344,807 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356½ 362½ 356½ 359 +3¼ Jul 354 359¼ 352½ 354¼ +1 Sep 358 358 358 358 +1¼ Dec 371 371 367¼ 367¼ +1½ Mar 368¾ +1½ May 383¼ +1½ Jul 375¾ +1½ Sep 374 +1½ Dec 374 +1½ Mar 375½ +1½ Jul 359 +1½ Sep 374¾ +1½ Est. sales 609. Mon.’s sales 539 Mon.’s open int 4,579 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1483¾ 1497 1465 1467 —19 Jul 1464¾ 1476¼ 1446¾ 1448½ —18¼ Aug 1417¼ 1428¼ 1401½ 1403½ —16¾ Sep 1343¾ 1353 1328¼ 1330½ —15¼ Nov 1308 1316½ 1295¼ 1296 —13 Jan 1313 1321¼ 1300¾ 1301¼ —13¼ Mar 1308¼ 1315¼ 1295¼ 1295¾ —14 May 1310¼ 1315¾ 1296¼ 1296¾ —14¼ Jul 1307¼ 1315¼ 1299¼ 1299½ —14¼ Aug 1284½ —14¼ Sep 1256½ —14¼ Nov 1249¾ 1258¾ 1241½ 1242½ —13¾ Jan 1243¾ —13¾ Mar 1236 —13¾ May 1231¼ —13¾ Jul 1239¼ —13¾ Aug 1228½ —13¾ Sep 1208¼ —13¾ Nov 1184 1184 1170½ 1171 —11¾ Jul 1167 —11¾ Nov 1136½ —11¾ Est. sales 187,198. Mon.’s sales 242,364 Mon.’s open int 693,012 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 58.02 58.24 56.08 56.24 —1.75 Jul 57.97 58.15 56.21 56.35 —1.59 Aug 57.24 57.48 55.69 55.85 —1.44 Sep 56.42 56.78 55.20 55.34 —1.32 Oct 55.97 56.13 54.64 54.76 —1.24 Dec 55.65 55.81 54.30 54.45 —1.23 Jan 55.34 55.55 54.14 54.24 —1.20 Mar 55.18 55.18 54.03 54.10 —1.22 May 55.02 55.02 54.01 54.08 —1.22 Jul 54.19 54.19 54.12 54.12 —1.22 Aug 53.99 —1.22 Sep 53.81 —1.22 Oct 53.53 —1.20 Dec 54.43 54.43 53.49 53.49 —1.19 Jan 53.38 —1.21 Mar 53.17 —1.23 May 53.11 —1.23 Jul 53.03 —1.35 Aug 53.01 —1.34 Sep 53.01 —1.34 Oct 52.93 —1.34 Dec 52.89 —1.34 Jul 52.80 —1.34 Oct 52.79 —1.34 Dec 52.65 —1.34 Est. sales 129,488. Mon.’s sales 148,870 Mon.’s open int 453,410, up 624 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 462.00 468.40 459.70 460.60 —2.10 Jul 455.40 461.00 453.60 454.30 —1.40 Aug 442.10 446.70 440.20 441.60 —.70 Sep 425.50 429.80 423.60 425.80 Oct 412.90 417.10 411.40 413.30 +.10 Dec 409.80 413.90 407.60 410.10 —.20 Jan 403.60 408.20 403.30 404.60 +.10 Mar 395.70 397.20 393.50 393.70 +.10 May 388.20 388.90 387.40 387.60 +.40 Jul 384.00 386.80 384.00 385.50 +.60 Aug 381.40 +.60 Sep 376.70 +.60 Oct 369.80 +.60 Dec 368.50 +.50 Jan 362.00 +.50 Mar 357.70 +.50 May 354.60 +.90 Jul 361.50 +3.20 Aug 359.40 +3.20 Sep 355.40 +3.20 Oct 358.90 +3.20 Dec 355.60 +3.20 Jul 354.10 +3.20 Oct 354.10 +3.20 Dec 348.50 +3.20 Est. sales 101,189. Mon.’s sales 133,530 Mon.’s open int 429,661

