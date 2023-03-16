CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 704 704 691½ 699 —3¾ Jul 713½ 713½ 702 709 —4 Sep 723 723 712½ 718¾ —4 Dec 737¾ 737¾ 728¼ 733¼ —5 Mar 746 747½ 739 743¼ —5¾ May 748¾ 749 743½ 745¼ —6¼ Jul 728½ 728½ 723¾ 723¾ —7 Sep 722¼ —7½ Dec 733½ 733½ 727½ 729¼ —7½ Mar 735¾ —7½ May 727¾ —7½ Jul 695¾ —1¾ Est. sales 66,458. Wed.’s sales 90,921 Wed.’s open int 370,475 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 626 635 624¾ 632¾ +6¼ Jul 612¼ 618½ 610¾ 616¼ +4 Sep 566 568½ 562¾ 567½ +1½ Dec 556¾ 559 553¾ 558½ +1½ Mar 565 567¾ 562¾ 567½ +2 May 570½ 572¾ 568 572¾ +2 Jul 572 575 570¼ 575 +2½ Sep 544¾ 547¾ 544½ 547¾ +1¾ Dec 535¼ 537 534¼ 537 +1¼ Mar 542 543½ 542 543½ +1 May 545¼ +1 Jul 544½ 545¼ 544½ 545¼ +¾ Sep 509½ +¾ Dec 490 493 490 493 +2¼ Jul 498½ +2¼ Dec 476 +2¼ Est. sales 311,004. Wed.’s sales 294,939 Wed.’s open int 1,333,383 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 347¼ 349¼ 343¼ 346½ —1 Jul 345½ 346¾ 343 345½ —1½ Sep 351 351 347¾ 349½ —1 Dec 359 360 359 359 —1 Mar 360½ —1 May 375½ —1½ Jul 368 —1½ Sep 371¼ —1½ Dec 371¼ —1½ Mar 372¾ —1½ Jul 356¼ —1½ Sep 372 —1½ Est. sales 332. Wed.’s sales 288 Wed.’s open int 4,574, up 33 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1489¼ 1498 1478 1491½ +2¼ Jul 1474 1483¾ 1462½ 1476 +1½ Aug 1428½ 1438¼ 1418½ 1432 +2 Sep 1360 1366½ 1346¾ 1359½ —1 Nov 1324 1330 1311½ 1324½ — ¼ Jan 1330½ 1334 1316½ 1328¾ — ½ Mar 1321½ 1326¼ 1310 1321¾ — ½ May 1322 1325½ 1310¼ 1321¾ — ¼ Jul 1325 1325 1314 1324 — ¼ Aug 1308¾ — ¼ Sep 1280½ —1 Nov 1273½ 1275 1260½ 1270½ — ¾ Jan 1271¾ — ¾ Mar 1264 — ¾ May 1259¼ — ¾ Jul 1267¼ — ¾ Aug 1256½ — ¾ Sep 1236¼ — ¾ Nov 1190 1195 1186½ 1195 — ½ Jul 1191 — ½ Nov 1160½ — ½ Est. sales 195,415. Wed.’s sales 222,877 Wed.’s open int 696,898 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 56.41 57.91 56.02 57.73 +1.39 Jul 56.56 57.93 56.15 57.75 +1.27 Aug 56.14 57.29 55.78 57.13 +1.10 Sep 55.61 56.66 55.21 56.51 +.97 Oct 55.05 55.97 54.67 55.84 +.87 Dec 54.80 55.62 54.38 55.52 +.84 Jan 54.51 55.32 54.24 55.28 +.76 Mar 54.45 55.20 54.22 55.16 +.69 May 54.45 55.17 54.35 55.16 +.63 Jul 55.19 +.58 Aug 55.07 +.56 Sep 54.90 +.52 Oct 54.52 +.39 Dec 54.01 54.49 54.01 54.47 +.37 Jan 54.36 +.36 Mar 54.11 +.31 May 54.04 +.32 Jul 53.95 +.32 Aug 53.92 +.31 Sep 53.92 +.32 Oct 53.85 +.32 Dec 53.81 +.32 Jul 53.72 +.32 Oct 53.71 +.32 Dec 53.57 +.32 Est. sales 171,856. Wed.’s sales 145,142 Wed.’s open int 464,639 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 479.20 481.50 472.40 474.00 —4.40 Jul 469.90 472.60 464.80 466.00 —3.60 Aug 455.90 458.20 450.80 451.50 —4.30 Sep 438.10 440.50 433.10 433.90 —4.70 Oct 425.00 426.20 419.20 420.40 —4.20 Dec 421.60 423.40 416.10 417.40 —4.30 Jan 416.30 416.50 410.10 411.50 —4.40 Mar 404.60 404.60 399.20 400.10 —4.30 May 395.50 395.50 393.30 393.90 —4.40 Jul 393.50 393.50 391.70 391.90 —4.40 Aug 387.90 —4.30 Sep 382.30 —4.30 Oct 377.20 —1.80 Dec 375.70 375.80 375.30 375.80 —1.90 Jan 369.40 —3.80 Mar 365.10 —3.80 May 361.60 —3.80 Jul 366.20 —4.50 Aug 364.10 —4.50 Sep 360.10 —4.50 Oct 363.60 —4.50 Dec 360.30 —4.50 Jul 358.80 —4.50 Oct 358.80 —4.50 Dec 353.20 —4.50 Est. sales 120,830. Wed.’s sales 94,919 Wed.’s open int 435,194

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.