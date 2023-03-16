CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|704
|704
|691½
|699
|—3¾
|Jul
|713½
|713½
|702
|709
|—4
|Sep
|723
|723
|712½
|718¾
|—4
|Dec
|737¾
|737¾
|728¼
|733¼
|—5
|Mar
|746
|747½
|739
|743¼
|—5¾
|May
|748¾
|749
|743½
|745¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|728½
|728½
|723¾
|723¾
|—7
|Sep
|722¼
|—7½
|Dec
|733½
|733½
|727½
|729¼
|—7½
|Mar
|735¾
|—7½
|May
|727¾
|—7½
|Jul
|695¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 66,458.
|Wed.’s sales 90,921
|Wed.’s open int 370,475
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|626
|635
|624¾
|632¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|612¼
|618½
|610¾
|616¼
|+4
|Sep
|566
|568½
|562¾
|567½
|+1½
|Dec
|556¾
|559
|553¾
|558½
|+1½
|Mar
|565
|567¾
|562¾
|567½
|+2
|May
|570½
|572¾
|568
|572¾
|+2
|Jul
|572
|575
|570¼
|575
|+2½
|Sep
|544¾
|547¾
|544½
|547¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|535¼
|537
|534¼
|537
|+1¼
|Mar
|542
|543½
|542
|543½
|+1
|May
|545¼
|+1
|Jul
|544½
|545¼
|544½
|545¼
|+¾
|Sep
|509½
|+¾
|Dec
|490
|493
|490
|493
|+2¼
|Jul
|498½
|+2¼
|Dec
|476
|+2¼
|Est. sales 311,004.
|Wed.’s sales 294,939
|Wed.’s open int 1,333,383
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347¼
|349¼
|343¼
|346½
|—1
|Jul
|345½
|346¾
|343
|345½
|—1½
|Sep
|351
|351
|347¾
|349½
|—1
|Dec
|359
|360
|359
|359
|—1
|Mar
|360½
|—1
|May
|375½
|—1½
|Jul
|368
|—1½
|Sep
|371¼
|—1½
|Dec
|371¼
|—1½
|Mar
|372¾
|—1½
|Jul
|356¼
|—1½
|Sep
|372
|—1½
|Est. sales 332.
|Wed.’s sales 288
|Wed.’s open int 4,574,
|up 33
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1489¼
|1498
|1478
|1491½
|+2¼
|Jul
|1474
|1483¾
|1462½
|1476
|+1½
|Aug
|1428½
|1438¼
|1418½
|1432
|+2
|Sep
|1360
|1366½
|1346¾
|1359½
|—1
|Nov
|1324
|1330
|1311½
|1324½
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1330½
|1334
|1316½
|1328¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|1321½
|1326¼
|1310
|1321¾
|—
|½
|May
|1322
|1325½
|1310¼
|1321¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1325
|1325
|1314
|1324
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1308¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|1280½
|—1
|Nov
|1273½
|1275
|1260½
|1270½
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1271¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1264
|—
|¾
|May
|1259¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1267¼
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1256½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1236¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1190
|1195
|1186½
|1195
|—
|½
|Jul
|1191
|—
|½
|Nov
|1160½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 195,415.
|Wed.’s sales 222,877
|Wed.’s open int 696,898
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|56.41
|57.91
|56.02
|57.73
|+1.39
|Jul
|56.56
|57.93
|56.15
|57.75
|+1.27
|Aug
|56.14
|57.29
|55.78
|57.13
|+1.10
|Sep
|55.61
|56.66
|55.21
|56.51
|+.97
|Oct
|55.05
|55.97
|54.67
|55.84
|+.87
|Dec
|54.80
|55.62
|54.38
|55.52
|+.84
|Jan
|54.51
|55.32
|54.24
|55.28
|+.76
|Mar
|54.45
|55.20
|54.22
|55.16
|+.69
|May
|54.45
|55.17
|54.35
|55.16
|+.63
|Jul
|55.19
|+.58
|Aug
|55.07
|+.56
|Sep
|54.90
|+.52
|Oct
|54.52
|+.39
|Dec
|54.01
|54.49
|54.01
|54.47
|+.37
|Jan
|54.36
|+.36
|Mar
|54.11
|+.31
|May
|54.04
|+.32
|Jul
|53.95
|+.32
|Aug
|53.92
|+.31
|Sep
|53.92
|+.32
|Oct
|53.85
|+.32
|Dec
|53.81
|+.32
|Jul
|53.72
|+.32
|Oct
|53.71
|+.32
|Dec
|53.57
|+.32
|Est. sales 171,856.
|Wed.’s sales 145,142
|Wed.’s open int 464,639
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|479.20
|481.50
|472.40
|474.00
|—4.40
|Jul
|469.90
|472.60
|464.80
|466.00
|—3.60
|Aug
|455.90
|458.20
|450.80
|451.50
|—4.30
|Sep
|438.10
|440.50
|433.10
|433.90
|—4.70
|Oct
|425.00
|426.20
|419.20
|420.40
|—4.20
|Dec
|421.60
|423.40
|416.10
|417.40
|—4.30
|Jan
|416.30
|416.50
|410.10
|411.50
|—4.40
|Mar
|404.60
|404.60
|399.20
|400.10
|—4.30
|May
|395.50
|395.50
|393.30
|393.90
|—4.40
|Jul
|393.50
|393.50
|391.70
|391.90
|—4.40
|Aug
|387.90
|—4.30
|Sep
|382.30
|—4.30
|Oct
|377.20
|—1.80
|Dec
|375.70
|375.80
|375.30
|375.80
|—1.90
|Jan
|369.40
|—3.80
|Mar
|365.10
|—3.80
|May
|361.60
|—3.80
|Jul
|366.20
|—4.50
|Aug
|364.10
|—4.50
|Sep
|360.10
|—4.50
|Oct
|363.60
|—4.50
|Dec
|360.30
|—4.50
|Jul
|358.80
|—4.50
|Oct
|358.80
|—4.50
|Dec
|353.20
|—4.50
|Est. sales 120,830.
|Wed.’s sales 94,919
|Wed.’s open int 435,194
