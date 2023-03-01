Live Radio
Climb Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 4:36 PM

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.8 million.

The Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.5 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $304.3 million.

