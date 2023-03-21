Live Radio
Citi Trends: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 7:03 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $209.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.9 million, or $7.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $795 million.

