CIM Commercial Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 31, 2023, 9:05 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $8.7 million, or 11 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $8.9 million, or 39 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $19.7 million. Revenue was reported as $101.9 million.

