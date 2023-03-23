MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Cidara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 7:32 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $29.8 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $64.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.90. A year ago, they were trading at 82 cents.

