China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jingzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $128.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.2 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $529.6 million.

China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $560 million.

China Automotive Systems shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 89% in the last 12 months.

