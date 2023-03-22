Chewy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.1…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $49.2 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.