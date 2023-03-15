Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.1 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $214.2 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

