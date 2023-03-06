Cara: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $85.5 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.9 million.

Cara shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.02, a drop of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

