Canadian Natural Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $8.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.14 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.41 billion, or $7.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.