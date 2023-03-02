Calyxt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in…

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $42,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.9 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $157,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLXT

