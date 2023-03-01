California Water Service Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $846.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.