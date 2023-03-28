Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $323.2…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $323.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $6.62.

The egg producer posted revenue of $997.5 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54.26, a climb of almost 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALM

