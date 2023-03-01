Live Radio
CaesarStone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 7:30 AM

MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mp Menashe, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $2.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of quartz surface slabs posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.1 million, or $1.66 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $690.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

