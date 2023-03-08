BGSF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. The…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

BGSF shares have decreased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.95, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.