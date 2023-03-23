For many, work is drudgery. It’s the same thing day in and day out, with little opportunity to try something…

If you feel shackled to your cubicle or dread a career filled with monotony, how about looking for a fun job instead? Using the Best Jobs rankings, U.S. News editors have pinpointed some fun careers that offer a dynamic work environment and pay well, too.

It should be noted that fun doesn’t necessarily mean easy or stress-free. And not everyone has the same idea of fun. But if you are looking for a good-paying job where every day can be different, check out these occupations.

8 Best Fun Jobs That Pay Well

1. Physical Therapist.

2. Web Developer.

3. Veterinarian.

4. Pilot.

5. Chiropractor.

6. Public Relations Specialist.

7. Elementary School Teacher.

8. Dietician and Nutritionist.

Physical Therapist

Median salary:$95,620

Field: Health Care

Physical therapists help people regain or improve their mobility, and this can be a good choice for anyone who dreads doing the same thing every day. Physical therapists work with a variety of patients who have varying needs and treatment plans. If you really want to have fun, consider specializing in pediatrics, which often makes use of play-based therapy.

Learn more about physical therapist jobs.

Web Developer

Median salary: $77,030

Field: Technology

If a computer is your ideal playground, then a technology career is likely a good choice for you. Web developers are responsible for creating the websites and web applications that people use on a daily basis. Part of what makes web development fun for many people is that it pulls together a variety of tasks. It may involve designing a layout, selecting graphics, testing for bugs and problem-solving to improve performance.

Learn more about web developer jobs.

Veterinarian

Median salary: $100,370

Field: Health Care

Few jobs are better suited to animal lovers than being a veterinarian. This career lets you spend all day around furry, feathery and four-legged friends. Sure, not all those animals are going to be thrilled to see you, but the wagging tails can make up for the difficult patients. And don’t forget that veterinarians aren’t limited to just dogs and cats. Some specialize in livestock or exotic animals, too.

Learn more about veterinarian jobs.

Pilot

Median salary: $134,630

Field: Social Services

If the idea of air travel terrifies you, scroll along to the next job. But if the prospect of flying somewhere new gives you a thrill, how about sitting in the cockpit rather than feeling cramped in coach? Pilots may fly for commercial airlines or operate airplanes for the military, government or private corporations. Not only do many pilots find flying enjoyable, but it can also be fun to see different parts of the world or country once they are on the ground.

Learn more about pilot jobs.

Chiropractor

Median salary: $75,000

Field: Health Care

Chiropractors seem to have a particular passion for their jobs that isn’t always seen in other medical professions. While the core of their work is addressing issues related to the musculoskeletal system, many chiropractors take a holistic approach and advocate for their patients to make healthy lifestyle choices. Nearly a third of chiropractors are self-employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meaning workers in this field are able to design a practice that fits their interests and schedule.

Learn more about chiropractor jobs.

Public Relations Specialist

Median salary: $62,800

Field: Creative and Media

If working in a fast-paced environment sounds like fun to you, then public relations is a field to consider. Public relations specialists often work under deadlines to help their clients respond to media inquiries and generate interest from the press and general public. Some PR workers may travel to events or meetings with clients, which can help break up days and add to the fun factor.

Learn more about public relations specialist jobs.

Elementary School Teacher

Median salary: $61,400

Field: Education

Remember how we said fun doesn’t necessarily mean easy? Elementary school teachers definitely don’t have an easy job — wrangling a classroom of rambunctious children is hard work. But it can be a lot of fun for those who like kids. Depending on a teacher’s school and position, they may fill their days with art projects, science experiments and story time, in addition to the less enthralling math lessons.

Learn more about elementary school teacher jobs.

Dietician and Nutritionist

Median salary: $61,650

Field: Health Care

Meal planning is a struggle for some people, but if you enjoy deciding what to eat, make a career of it by becoming a dietician or nutritionist. These professionals work individually with clients to develop healthy eating plans, or they may be hired by facilities such as hospitals to provide nutrition therapy to patients. Either way, it can be a fun occupation for anyone fascinated by how good food fuels good health.

Learn more about dietician and nutritionist jobs.

