Benev Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $34.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.35. A year ago, they were trading at $2.45.

