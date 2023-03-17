Ballard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Friday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Friday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $173.5 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $83.8 million.

Ballard shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.