Avinger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $17.6 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.38.

