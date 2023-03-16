Aveanna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $237.8 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $237.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $451.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $662 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue of $1.84 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $4.98.

