Avadel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $137.5 million, or $2.29 per share.

Avadel shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

