Audacy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Audacy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 8:21 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $342 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $140.7 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

The company’s shares closed at 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.86.

