Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.4 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

