Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Aterian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Aterian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $196.3 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $221.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Aterian said it expects revenue in the range of $32 million to $36 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $2.69.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up