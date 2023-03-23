MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AstroNova: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 7:37 AM

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $142.5 million.

AstroNova shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

