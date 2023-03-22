MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Aspira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 4:33 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $27.2 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

