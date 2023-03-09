Artesian Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $98.9 million.

Artesian Resources shares have fallen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.19, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARTNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARTNA

