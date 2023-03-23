MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ARL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $43.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.69. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period.

ARL shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.88, an increase of 99% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up