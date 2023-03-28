MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
Arcturus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 4:10 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $4.33 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $160.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.5 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9.3 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $206 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.55, a fall of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

