MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Aravive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Aravive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 7:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $76.3 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.68. A year ago, they were trading at $2.01.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up