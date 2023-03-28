Live Radio
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023

Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC 10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 4. Incredibox, So Far So Good 5. HotSchedules 6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 10. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

