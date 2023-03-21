Apple-Apps-Top-10

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 12:03 PM

Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 7. NCAA March Madness Live, NCAA Digital 8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 5. HotSchedules 6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 9. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

