Amplify Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $98.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $57.9 million, or $1.44 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $458.5 million.

Amplify Energy shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.71, a rise of 80% in the last 12 months.

