Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a loss of $463,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The steel maker posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.4 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $390.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $6.46.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AP

