Ambev: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $943.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The beverage company posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 billion, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.44 billion.

