Amarin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $856,000.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.8 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $369.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $3.31.

