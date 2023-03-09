Live Radio
Alto Ingredients: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 6:10 PM

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $33.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $328.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.6 million, or 60 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

