Alto Ingredients: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $33.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $328.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.6 million, or 60 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.

