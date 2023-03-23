Altisource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Thursday reported a loss…

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had a loss of $2.31 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.9 million, or $5.64 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5 million.

Altisource shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAMC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.